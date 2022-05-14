Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 873 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,934 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 23,755 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 345.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 54,232 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 126,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

TDS opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.07. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 80.90%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.