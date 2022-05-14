Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25,170 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

DHY stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $2.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.