Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1,220.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $63.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $153,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $488,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,646 shares of company stock worth $15,804,607 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

