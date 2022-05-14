Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) by 106.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,110 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,872,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,110,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after buying an additional 710,693 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 573,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 161,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 78,912 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 44,078 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PFN opened at $7.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is an increase from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

