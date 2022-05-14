Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) by 179.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,479 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Kaleyra worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLR. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kaleyra by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Kaleyra in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $625,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Kaleyra by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 69,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 51,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Kaleyra news, Director John J. Mikulsky sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $117,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avi S. Katz sold 29,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $200,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,061 shares of company stock valued at $904,160. 50.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KLR opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.55. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $90.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

