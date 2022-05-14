Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Stake Raised by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) by 488.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Independent Bank by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 78,873 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,294,000 after purchasing an additional 58,241 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 31,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Independent Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.09. The stock has a market cap of $402.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $40,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.