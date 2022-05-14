Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $359,000 in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RLGY. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Realogy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,790,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,099,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 573,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 341,396 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 293.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 429,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 915,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,063,000 after acquiring an additional 279,921 shares in the last quarter.

Get Realogy alerts:

NYSE RLGY opened at $10.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $21.03.

Realogy ( NYSE:RLGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Realogy had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Realogy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Realogy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

About Realogy (Get Rating)

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.