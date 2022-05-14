Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 95,246 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,650,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,986,000 after purchasing an additional 31,610 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 599,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,561,000 after buying an additional 246,171 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 105,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 901,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,973,000 after buying an additional 130,186 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WERN opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.78. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $48.96.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.14 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WERN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

