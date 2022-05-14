iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $951,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.4% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Finally, LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $110.56 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.16 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.53 and a 200 day moving average of $118.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

