Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth $4,679,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth $825,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 35,068 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $78,831.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,874 shares in the company, valued at $513,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $142,623.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANGO opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.20. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

