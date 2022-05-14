Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,040 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Alphatec by 341.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Alphatec by 73.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $55,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,490 shares of company stock valued at $122,949 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

ATEC opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $73.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.70 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 121.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATEC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Alphatec (Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.