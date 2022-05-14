Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,679 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,679 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,375,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,101,000 after purchasing an additional 397,827 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 34,929 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 34,157 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 213,628 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 115,157 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:HIO opened at $4.04 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

