5,794 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 350,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 187,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after buying an additional 14,489 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $52.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.96. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

