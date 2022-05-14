Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,201 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 240.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upstart alerts:

UPST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,708 shares of company stock valued at $21,254,868 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.