Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) by 440.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veritone were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VERI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Veritone during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Veritone by 50.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Veritone by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Veritone by 28.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Veritone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $37.14. The company has a market cap of $324.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 3.17.

Veritone ( NASDAQ:VERI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). Veritone had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 76.51%. The firm had revenue of $55.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $141,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,500 shares of company stock worth $179,715. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Veritone from $49.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Veritone in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Veritone from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

