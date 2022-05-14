Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth about $56,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $687,816.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,443,664.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $135,587.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,898 shares of company stock worth $1,237,387 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI opened at $33.70 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $31.39 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

NATI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

About National Instruments (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.