Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $272,000 Stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $417,948,000 after buying an additional 2,310,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,998,914 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $135,363,000 after buying an additional 1,007,436 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,504,205 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $84,768,000 after buying an additional 403,202 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,389,680 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $65,143,000 after buying an additional 328,718 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,707,717 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $68,820,000 after buying an additional 739,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIP opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other Tripadvisor news, Director Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

