Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,448,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,241,000 after buying an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,051,000 after buying an additional 481,137 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,866,000 after buying an additional 1,163,597 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,466,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,085,000 after buying an additional 224,180 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,256,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,081,000 after buying an additional 129,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $100.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.73.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

