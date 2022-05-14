Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 4,650.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 39,900.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in NVR by 160.0% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,293.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.97. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,087.17 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4,531.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,058.42.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.47 by $16.09. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $63.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,134.25.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

