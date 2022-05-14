Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 506,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 190,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 134,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

CTBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $720.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.76. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

