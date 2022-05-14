Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 127,441 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,441 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Aaron’s worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $2,417,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 747,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 98,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAN opened at $19.99 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 15.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

