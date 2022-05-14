2,953 Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,935 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 487,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after acquiring an additional 184,349 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,827,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Waste Connections by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $125.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.75 and a 1 year high of $145.62. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.89.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

