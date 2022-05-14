Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALLY stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

