Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its holdings in International Paper by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 27,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.82.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

