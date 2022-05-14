Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $363,000 in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGLD. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Royal Gold by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Royal Gold by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $118.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.05. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $147.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.