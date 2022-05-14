Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $1,868,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 112.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 40,969 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.09.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $179.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.07 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 84.30%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.