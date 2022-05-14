Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $412,000 in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,740 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Azure Power Global by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after buying an additional 96,403 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 26.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 31.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 95,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 7.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter.

AZRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Azure Power Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Shares of AZRE opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.54. Azure Power Global Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.29 million, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $60.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

