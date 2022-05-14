Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 23,767 Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 584,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 287,230 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,526,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,410,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,923,000 after purchasing an additional 72,071 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CENX shares. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

CENX opened at $12.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.76. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $753.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.40 million. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $378,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $331,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,562. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Century Aluminum (Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.