Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 81.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Twilio by 631.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Twilio by 68.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.27.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total value of $281,981.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,497,031.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,798 shares of company stock worth $2,905,199. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $110.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $412.68. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

