Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Bank of America from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of BHC opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $32.54.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 575.00% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $35,393.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,328.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,668 shares of company stock worth $378,570. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

