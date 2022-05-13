Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Trading Down 5.6%

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $71.53 and last traded at $74.13. 1,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 98,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.49.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 67.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,686,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 731,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,394,000 after purchasing an additional 40,469 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 60.6% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 549,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,393,000 after purchasing an additional 207,336 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 465,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,776,000 after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 27.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,023,000 after acquiring an additional 91,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.