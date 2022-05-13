Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GATX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GATX by 94.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in GATX by 143.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in GATX by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in GATX by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in GATX by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.

NYSE:GATX opened at $106.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $84.50 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.97.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.71. GATX had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other GATX news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 19,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total transaction of $2,245,487.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,425.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $4,490,565.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,366,209 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

