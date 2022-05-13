Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 391 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in KB Home by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.19. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.26%.

KBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.42.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

