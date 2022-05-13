Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BIP. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.33.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $58.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares are going to split on Monday, June 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 4th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 10th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.93). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

