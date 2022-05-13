Securian Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 10.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2,422.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,887,000 after buying an additional 121,765 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the third quarter valued at $1,164,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

SITM opened at $172.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 89.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.87 and a 200-day moving average of $231.02. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $75.81 and a 52-week high of $341.77.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SITM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.83.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total value of $509,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,014 shares of company stock valued at $8,728,801 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

