DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,999 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 119,632.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,797,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $197,520,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $128,433,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $102,244,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 31,978.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,906,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,183 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DTM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Shares of DTM opened at $52.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.34. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $59.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.34 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

