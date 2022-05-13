CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,598 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 30,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in CDK Global by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CDK Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in CDK Global by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CDK Global by 0.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $53.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $54.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.02.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. CDK Global had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CDK. StockNews.com began coverage on CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

