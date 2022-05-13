Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $36.06 Million Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,251 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $36,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 96,034 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.75.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $187.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $211.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.53.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.14 by $1.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 25.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $797,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total value of $1,785,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,277,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,634 shares of company stock worth $24,280,557. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

