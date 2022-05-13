BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $487.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.04.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $327.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.15 and a 12 month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.