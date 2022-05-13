Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 21,470 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,168 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Paylocity worth $37,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Paylocity by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,885,000 after buying an additional 98,561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,736,000 after buying an additional 394,456 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,167,000 after buying an additional 558,180 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,068,000 after buying an additional 296,846 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,476,000 after buying an additional 11,931 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $160.67 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $152.97 and a one year high of $314.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $245.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.41.

In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,487 shares of company stock worth $14,021,160. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paylocity (Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.