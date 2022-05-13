TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Large Volume Increase

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 22,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 285,001 shares.The stock last traded at $79.54 and had previously closed at $80.02.

TFII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins dropped their price objective on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.38.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,104,000 after acquiring an additional 55,850 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 619.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,459,000 after acquiring an additional 348,965 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 515.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after acquiring an additional 184,426 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 199,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after acquiring an additional 32,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

