908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.28 and last traded at $16.28. 2,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 299,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

MASS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 17.05, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $264,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 9,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $197,169.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 959,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,239,204.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,829 shares of company stock worth $1,560,557. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MASS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 25.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in 908 Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in 908 Devices by 6.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in 908 Devices by 173.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

