Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 572 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Rollins by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 220,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 28,322 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 43,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,727 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,618,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROL stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

