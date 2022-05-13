Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 427 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 327.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 298,187 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in DaVita by 133.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 231,937 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in DaVita by 100.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 198,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 99,756 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DaVita by 17.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,869,000 after purchasing an additional 78,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 262.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 69,791 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $103.05 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.97 and its 200 day moving average is $110.26.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVA. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

