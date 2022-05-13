BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $7.79 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 47,178 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in V.F. were worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in V.F. by 36.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,390,000 after buying an additional 1,180,223 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $895,714,000 after acquiring an additional 910,686 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $62,426,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth approximately $30,146,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 92.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 841,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,343,000 after buying an additional 404,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.25. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.95.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

