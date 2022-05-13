AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 28,669 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,669 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,368,000 after buying an additional 2,024,902 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 119.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,387,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,026,000 after buying an additional 1,302,056 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 44.6% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,842,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,464,000 after buying an additional 1,184,788 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 32.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,418,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,421,000 after buying an additional 1,087,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 332.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,452,000 after buying an additional 957,142 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.13.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 153.19%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.