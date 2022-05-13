Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Shares Up 8.8%

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.08 and last traded at $53.93. 36,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,095,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.58.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.64%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 513.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

