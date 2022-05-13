Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) shares dropped 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 19,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,507,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

FLNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julian Nebreda acquired 8,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

