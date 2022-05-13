California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,757 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Trex worth $30,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

TREX opened at $60.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.81.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.67 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. Trex’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

