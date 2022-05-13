Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,260 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Whirlpool worth $30,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 1,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cfra downgraded Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

WHR opened at $182.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $164.52 and a 1 year high of $249.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.59.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.03%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

